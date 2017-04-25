All-New Jaguar XF Sportbrake Teased Ahead Of Summer Launch

Jaguar are getting ready to welcome a new member to their family - the 2018 XF Sportbrake.
Teased on a couple of occasions, by having its silhouette painted into the Wimbledon Center Court, and by revealing it from above, the wagon will use the same aluminum architecture as its four-door sibling.
Challenging the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate, BMW 5-Series Touring, and Volvo V90, the latest Jaguar XF Sportbrake will also share most (if not all) of its entire engine lineup with the second-generation executive saloon.
This includes the 2.0-liter diesel that will likely be offered as an entry-level solution, alongside the usual 3.0-liter V6 units, and the new 2.0-liter four-banger petrol, which is also expected to join the lineup, as part of the Ingenium family.
Lesser models will have to do with a six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive, but the most potent grades will get an eight-speed automatic and four-wheel drive.
Jaguar will shed more light on the case this summer, when the 2018 Jaguar XF will celebrate its world debut, before a possible US launch, in the coming months.
If it will indeed arrive on this side of the pond as well, then expect it to cost slightly more than the 2018 XF saloon, which can be had from an MSRP of $47,775.