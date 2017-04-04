All-New Lexus LS 500 F Sport Heading To New York Auto Show

Joining the likes of Lexus' new gen LS 500 and LS 500h that debuted earlier this year is the new LS 500 F Sport, which will sit under the spotlight at the brand's stand in New York.
The latest addition to the new LS family will be available on both the LS 500 and LS 500h.
This means that it will be powered by either the new 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, producing 415hp and 442lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, or the 3.5-liter V6 working together with two electric motors that produce a combined output of 354 horses.
Toyota's luxury brand doesn’t have a lot to say about it for now, except that it will "capitalize on the responsiveness and agility of the new LS Line". Nevertheless, expect the same raft of upgrades as on other F Sport models, such as more aggressive styling on the outside and sportier touches in the cabin, along with a tuned chassis with changes to the suspension and steering for a more engaging drive. .
We'll know everything there about it on April 12, when it will be formally presented at the 2017 New York Auto Show, at the Javits Convention Center.