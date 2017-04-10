All-New Volvo XC60 Priced From £37,205 In The UK

Volvo UK announced pricing and range details of its upcoming Audi Q5-rivaling, XC60.
The new XC60 is Volvo’s first 60-series model to be based on their Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) which also underpins the XC90, S90 and V90 models.
All UK models will come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard, with the initial range to include the D4 and D5 four-cylinder diesel versions and the T5 petrol. Volvo says that the T8 Twin Engine PHEV version will arrive on a later date.
The entry-level D4 comes with 190hp and returns an official combined 55.4mpg UK and 133g/km of CO2 emissions. The D5 offers 235hp and benefits from Volvo’s PowerPulse system, which sends compressed air into the engine’s two turbos to get them spinning from low revs. Fuel economy is a combined 51.4mpg UK while CO2 emissions are rated at 144g/km.
The single petrol T5 version packs 254hp, playing the role of the performance range-topper until the 401hp T8 PHEV model arrives. The turbocharged and supercharged 315hp T6 version will not be offered in the UK.
Entry-level Momentum models will come generously equipped with features like a leather interior, LED headlights with active high beam, two-zone climate control, heated front seats, a powered tailgate and 18-inch alloy wheels.
The characteristic Sensus infotainment system will also be standard and includes a nine-inch touchscreen, satellite navigation with lifetime updates and Real-Time Traffic Information and a voice-activation system.
Volvo’s City Safety array of systems will also be fitted as standard to every version of the XC60. This includes features like automatic emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection and for the first time the Steer Assist, a system that assists the driver with the steering in an emergency.
As for the semi-autonomous Pilot Assist system, Volvo will offer it as an option to XC60’s entire range. The system assists with the steering up to 80 mph, taking care of the acceleration and braking required keeping the vehicle within its lane.
Prices kick off at £37,205 for the D4 Momentum model, with the D5 starting at £43,205 and the T5 at £37,900. Volvo says that the first deliveries of the new XC60 are expected to take place in the third quarter of the year.