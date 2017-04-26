Alonso Says He Wants To Win The Triple Crown Of Motorsport

Two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso says he wants to win the fabled Triple Crown of Motorsport by adding Indy 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans wins to his Monaco GP success.
That feat has only been achieved by one man, Graham Hill, and according to Alonso, is a necessity if he wants to be considered the best and most complete racing driver in the world.
Speaking prior to this weekend's Russian Grand Prix, Alonso said “I want to win the Triple Crown. If I don't do it (win at Indy) this year, I will have to do it next year."
Fortunately for Alonso, he may have the opportunity to have a second chance at the Indy 500 if needed with McLaren executive Zak Brown saying the British racing outfit would love to support the Spaniard in 2018.
“I'd like to see McLaren here on a more regular basis. Would we do it with Fernando again? Absolutely."
To compete at this year's Indy 500, Alonso will miss the Monaco Grand Prix and be replaced by Jenson Button.
Alonso is contracted with the McLaren-Honda F1 team through to the end of 2017 and according to some pundits, may seek a drive in a more competitive car next season.