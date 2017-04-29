Alpha-N's BMW M4 Is A Cheap Alternative To The CS

The 2018 BMW M4 CS looks spectacular and if it lives up to the company’s promises, should be quite an extraordinary sports car. Unfortunately, it’ll be expensive in North America, inevitably costing well over $100,000.
So, what’s the solution if you’re an M enthusiast who wants some extra performance but doesn’t want to break the bank? Well, Alpha-N Performance has a solution.
The company has been on our radar before and has just revealed its latest upgrade package for the M4 that transforms it into a serious CS competitor.
For starters, the tuning firm has fitted its Stage 1 upgrade to the 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six that lifts power to 520 hp, a healthy 66 hp more than the M4 CS and 20 hp more than the GTS.
Elsewhere, Alpha-N has fitted fully adjustable Ohlins R/T suspension, 20-inch wheels from HRE and Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. When you then throw in a carbon fiber rear spoiler, a lip spoiler at the front and Recaro racing seats, you have the recipe for a serious performer.