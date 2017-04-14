Amalgam Launches Scale Models Of Every Ferrari 70th Anniversary Edition

At last year’s Paris Auto Show, Ferrari stunned many by releasing no less than 70 individual special-edition liveries to celebrate its 70th anniversary.
Each livery pays homage to a classic Ferrari model or racing car and will only be available on a single unit of each of Ferrari’s production models, the F12 Berlinetta, 488 GTB, 488 Spider, California T and GTC4Lusso.
For those not in the position to purchase one of these 350 cars, Amalgam Collection has a solution in the form of 1:18 scale models of all 70 liveries across Ferrari’s range.
Each of the scale models will directly mimic the life-sized version and in 1:18 scale, will cost $695. If that’s not enough for willing customers, 1:8 scale models will be made to order.
The liveries Ferrari has created date back to 1947 with the original 125 S and include designs inspired by the likes of the 250 GT Berlinetta Scaglietti, 250 GTO, 365 P2, Niki Lauda’s 312 T and Michael Schumacher’s F2003-GA Formula One car.