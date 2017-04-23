AMG Boss Hints There Might Not Be A New C63 Black Series

Just as the sun rises every morning and sets every evening, it has seemed inevitable that the current C63 would get a hardcore Black Series variant, just like its predecessor. However, according to AMG boss Tobias Moers, such a model may not see the light of day.
When asked by Car Advice about the potential of an all-wheel drive C63, Moers ruled it out while suggesting the high-performance division of Mercedes is perhaps too busy for a new Black Series.
“The C63 AMG in this generation will never get all-wheel drive, and a Black Series of the C63 would be rear-wheel drive of course, but we are so busy, I don’t know if that’s going to happen,” he said.
It has long been thought that AMG would create a stripped-down and more hardcore variant of the C63 to rival the BMW M4 GTS. However, AMG is already in the midst of a large expansion and last year, added 10 new models. It is also developing its most advanced vehicle to date, the F1-powered Project One hypercar.
In the more immediate future, Moers confirmed that the facelifted C-Class will arrive next year and that there’s room to make a better car.
“We’re going to see the facelift next year as everybody knows. There is still room, there is always the chase for a better vehicle. We need to improve drivability, driving dynamics, there’s always more to do. A facelift provides us with the opportunity to have some room to move.”
Rendering via Indav Design