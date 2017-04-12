Amuse Your Friends With This Aston Mustang For Just $3,500

From Ferraris to Bugattis, we've seen plenty of supercar replicas over the years, and some of those were based on Ford Mustangs.
Listed on Craigslist is such a...darling of the replica world. This car started its life as a Ford Mustang GT, back in 1999, but for some reason, its owner wanted something a bit more exotic looking, and in particular, something like an Aston Martin.
But all "good" things come to an end and the owner eventually got bored of it.
He's asking $3,500 for it, and if you have something "exciting" enough in your garage, in the same price range (we wonder what that could be...), then you can also propose a trade.