Amuse Your Friends With This Aston Mustang For Just $3,500

PHOTO GALLERY

From Ferraris to Bugattis , we've seen plenty of supercar replicas over the years, and some of those were based on Ford Mustangs.Listed onis such a...darling of the replica world. This car started its life as a Ford Mustang GT , back in 1999, but for some reason, its owner wanted something a bit more exotic looking, and in particular, something like an Aston Martin.But all "good" things come to an end and the owner eventually got bored of it.He's asking $3,500 for it, and if you have something "exciting" enough in your garage, in the same price range (we wonder what that could be...), then you can also propose a trade.