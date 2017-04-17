An Aerobatic Plane Is No Match For The New Lamborghini Aventador S

No, this is not something The Grand Tour or the revamped Top Gear did, as it wears Lamborghini's signature all over it.
Shot in Valtellina, in the Livigno Alps, in a scenery that looks more suitable for a potent off-roader rather than a high-end exotic, the video shows a race between a skier and an aerobatic pilot.
The two rivals face off in a string of spectacular jumps, spins, and maneuvers, and just when it seemed that the pilot was faster, his adversary abandoned the skies and continued the race behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador S.
Needless to say that the Italian bull proved its skills on the ice and snow and prevailed over the plane, in the 2+-minute long footage that ends with the aircraft flying into the horizon and the supercar victoriously posing for the camera.
Lamborghini's Aventador S is the most powerful version of the flagship machine made in Sant'Agata Bolognese. It uses the same 6.5-liter V12 lump as before, which was massaged to deliver 730hp and 509lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque. Going from naught to 62mph (100km/h) takes 2.9 seconds and top speed is 217mph (350km/h).