An Aston Martin V8 Vantage For $40k? There's Just One Catch

Aston Martins aren't cheap. There's just no way around that. Sure, depreciation leaves some on the market for less than others, but even a certified pre-owned V8 Vantage will still set you back a good $70,000 or so.
Yet this one's for sale for just $40k, and you could probably even score it for even less. There's just one problem: it's a total write-off. And that's not just our opinion: it's already been written off by its insurers.
The vehicle in question is a 2016 model in Mariana Blue that sold for $155k at Aston Martin Beverly Hills in January of last year. Barely more than a year later, it was involved in a rollover crash that left it completely and utterly destroyed. So rather than try to fix it, Farmers Insurance is selling it on Copart for scrap.
It's listed with a $40,000 buy-it-now price, but with little more than a day left before the auction's up, nobody's placed a single bid – let alone met the reserve price. Which isn't too hard to fathom, 'cause... well, just look at it.