Anyone Care For A True Two-Door Range Rover Sport Coupe?

While this may be nothing more than a CGI, at least this Range Rover would actually get to call itself a Coupe.
What you're looking at is just an exercise in creativity from Craig A Clark. As unrealistic as it may be, the more you stare at this RRS, the more you realize (in our case at least) it actually works as a two-door version, at least visually.
Which is normal since it's generally considered to be a very good-looking SUV, with a strong and imposing road presence. You could say it's a bit more masculine than the two-door Evoque, could you not?
As for its name, the designer called it the Range Rover Sport RS Coupe, which works since the term Coupe actually means a car with two doors and a fixed roof, that is generally shorter than a sedan.
Of course with real world Range Rover models, the closest you'll come to that definition is either by sticking with the two-door Evoque, or embracing the new Velar as being sort of Coupe-ish.