Apple Appears To Be Working With Bosch On Self-Driving Tech

While Apple’s self-driving car plans aren’t as ambitious as they once were, they still appear to be progressing following confirmation that the technology giant is working with Bosch.
Back in February, Apple published a list of suppliers it is working with and among them was Bosch’s office in Reutlingen, Germany, a facility that houses Bosch’s automotive electronics division.
Although Apple has refused to comment on its relationship, a Bosch spokesman did confirm to Automotive News that it was acting as a supplier for Apple.
At this stage, it is impossible to be sure of the extent of the two companies relationship but indications point towards it being automotive-related, especially since the Bosch division in question develops electronic control units and a multitude of vehicle sensors.
Not too long ago, Apple fuelled speculation of its self-driving ambitions after providing a public comment about the autonomous vehicle guidelines issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“The company is investing heavily in the study of machine learning and automation, and is excited about the potential of automated systems in many areas, including transportation,” Apple said.
Renderings via NeoMan Studios and ClickMechanic