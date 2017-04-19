Aston Martin Brings A Taste Of Britain To Shanghai With Special-Edition Vantage

An auto show wouldn't be an auto show without the presentation of some special-edition British metal especially. And Aston Martin has answered the call at the 2017 Shanghai show with the reveal of the V8 Vantage S Great Britain Edition.
Exclusive to the Chinese market and to be made in a limited run of just five examples, the GB edition is the latest product of the Q by Aston Martin customization division through its Commission line.
It's based on the latest eight-cylinder Vantage roadster, done up in Stratus White with blue-tinted mirrors and rear diffuser, plus Union Jack badges to delight Sino Anglophiles. The interior is similarly upholstered in blue leather with wave-quilting reminiscent of what you'd find on some of Aston's latest Zagato specials, with anodized blue switchgear and British flag embroidery.
Chinese customers who get their order in among the first five will be charged 2,088,000 yuan – or roughly $300k – for the privilege. That's a heck of a premium over the ~$160k that Aston gets for a V8 Vantage S Roadster in the United States, but most of that comes down to the high cost of importing a foreign-made vehicle – especially one with a big engine – into the so-called People's Republic.
The special Vantage is accompanied on the Shanghai show stage by the Rapide AMR edition, which spruces up Aston's four-door model with racier trim. Having debuted alongside the Vantage AMR Pro at the Geneva show recently, the Rapide AMR marked its Asian debut at the Chinese expo.