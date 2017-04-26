Aston Martin Celebrates New Production Site With $83M Joy Ride

Following last week's teaser, Aston Martin has released a new video which celebrates the company's second manufacturing plant in St Athan.
Building on the firm's 104-year history, the nearly seven minute long clip features 28 different models which have a combined value of approximately £65 ($83.3 / €76.2) million.
The video was shot in and around the three "super hangars" at St Athan and features Aston Martin Racing World Endurance Championship drivers Darren Turner and Nicki Thiim.
Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer and Aston Martin Chief Engineer Matt Becker also make an appearance as do several recent models including the One-77, Cygnet, and Vulcan.
The former military base was handed over to Aston Martin earlier this month and is slated to begin building the DBX crossover in 2019. The company has already started construction on the site and will soon work on transforming the three hangers into state-of-the-art production facilities.
At the transfer, Palmer said “Due to its sheer size and scale, the St Athan Super Hangars represented an excellent opportunity for us to build our second manufacturing facility, within the envelope of an existing structure. It is perhaps fitting that St Athan is, like our headquarters and sports car factory at Gaydon, a former Royal Air Force base.”