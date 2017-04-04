Aston Martin DB11 Sits On High (W)heels From Wheelsandmore

The easiest and least intrusive way to customize the appearance of your car is by switching to aftermarket rims. Wheelandmore, which you probably know by now, does wheels and more, has come up with new goods for Aston Martin's DB11.
Produced by hand and TUV-approved in Germany, the new rims come in two specific designs: 6Sporz² and F.I.W.E.
The latter set is 9.5x20-inch at the front, with 265/35 Pirelli tires, and 11x5x21-inch with 315/30 at the rear, and has the centerpiece finished in the same shade as the car, combined with glossy polished stainless steel outside rims.
Those looking for a more striking appearance can choose the 6Sporz², which are offered in 21 and 22 inch diameters. They feature a carbon look surface on the centers, whereas the outside parts are coated in the sports car's color, and in their most special form, they're sized at 9x5x22-inch at the front, with 265/30 Continental SportContact 6 tires, and 11.5x22-inch at the rear, wrapped in 305/25 rubber.
For their next trick, Wheelsandmore will roll out valve-flap controlled exhaust components and sports catalytic converters. Moreover, the tuner is also testing a bunch of other performance upgrades, and once completed, these are expected to push the DB11's output from the current 608 PS (600 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, to at least 700 PS (690 HP) and 820 Nm (605 lb-ft) of torque.