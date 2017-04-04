Aston Martin DB11 Volante Busts A Move At The 'Ring

The upcoming Aston Martin DB11 Volante has been spied in the midst of testing at the Nurburgring.
Back in September 2016, Aston Martin made the surprising decision to release a number of images of a prototype DB11 Volante, offering the world its first chance to see the new car and for the most part, this prototype is identical, even down to the stickers on the doors.
Although it’s not hard to imagine what the DB11 Volante will look like, Aston has gone to the trouble of adorning the rear wheel arches with additional bodywork but thankfully, these strange-looking flanks won’t be present on the production car. At the front, the tester features absolutely no camoflage and, you guessed it, looks just like the hardtop.
Powering the DB11 Volante will be the same 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine as the coupe, delivering 600 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Due to the strengthening needed to offset the softtop however, the DB11 Volante will be slightly slower than its sibling.
Once it is introduced, there’s a possibility that the same AMG-sourced twin-turbo V8 in development for the DB11 coupe will make its way into the Volante.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops