Aston Martin DB11 Volante Feels Right At Home On Track, But Is It A V8?

After it revealed its sexy silhouette last fall, the development of the new Aston Martin DB11 Volante continues with a Nurburgring testing session.
The prototype looks exactly the same as the one scooped by our photographers earlier this week, but the license plate shows that it's actually a different car.
This is where the mystery deepens, as its sonorous lump sounds a lot like the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that powers a bunch of AMGs, and will also be adopted by the fixed roof DB11.
Now, we're not sure whether this unit rests under the hood of the upcoming Volante, but if it does, then expect it to be capable of pushing around 530hp to the rear axle, which will make it more powerful than the Mercedes-AMG GT S, but not as potent as the GT C Coupe.
One thing is certain, however, and this is the fact that the new Aston Martin DB11 Volante will debut with the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. Developed in-house, it delivers 600hp and 516lb-ft (700Nm) of torque in the DB11 Coupe, thus allowing it to reach 62mph (100km/h) in 3.9 seconds, and a top speed of 200mph (322km/h).
However, due to the extra weight that comes with the chopped roof, the DB11 Volante might be a hair slower.