Aston Martin Takes Control Of Air Force Base To Build DBX Factory

Aston Martin has been handed the keys to a former military base in the United Kingdom where it will construct a new factory to build the DBX crossover.
The military site was handed over from the Ministry of Defence by Secretary of State Sir Michael Fallon to Aston Martin president and chief executive Andy Palmer. The redevelopment of the site in South Wales will become Aston’s second UK manufacturing plant and start building the DBX in 2019.
The British luxury automaker announced just over a year ago that the St Athan site had been chosen as the location for its new factory after considering 20 other possible locations around the world. The brand says it will create 1,000 new jobs across its two manufacturing sites by 2020.
Work at St Athan commenced late last year when construction started of the employee restaurant, customer and staff reception areas and the administration and management offices. Next, Aston will redevelop the three super hangers into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.
Speaking about the site, Palmer said “Due to its sheer size and scale, the St Athan Super Hangars represented an excellent opportunity for us to build our second manufacturing facility, within the envelope of an existing structure. It is perhaps fitting that St Athan is, like our headquarters and sports car factory at Gaydon, a former Royal Air Force base.”