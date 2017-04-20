Aston Martin Teases...Something In New Video

Not too long ago, Aston Martin was handed the keys to its new production facility in Wales by the Ministry of Defence and hasn’t wasted anytime in releasing an intriguing teaser video.
The 38-second video was shot inside the St Athan facility and includes a line-up of the brand’s most iconic models, including a DB5, an original Lagonda, V8 Vantage, the new DB11 and the Lola-Aston Martin B09/60 prototype. Then, at the center of them all, is the Vulcan.
The driver pulls it out of its parking space, furiously revs the 7.0-liter V12 and rips a perfect burnout. The clip then reads ‘Coming soon…’.
One could read into this video a number of ways. On one hand, it could simply be teasing the impending production of the DBX crossover which will be built at the facility. Alternatively, the absence of a DBX Concept in the video could mean the British marque is also planning to use the site in other ways, perhaps to create a road-legal Vulcan? Wishful thinking on our part but not beyond the realms of possibility. Not likely either.
Do you think there is a secret meaning behind this video?