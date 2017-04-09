Aston Martin Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition Salutes The RAF's Aerobatics Squadron

Driving any Aston Martin – much less the top-of-the-line Vanquish S – would be a special experience. But this latest special edition is even more so.
Commissioned by the dealership in Cambridge and completed at the Q by Aston Martin customization division, the Red Arrows edition of the Vanquish S is dedicated to the Royal Air Force's aerobatics squadron.
It's decked out in a special shade of Eclat Red to mirror the livery of the squadron's BAE Hawks and embodying its motto. It features white and blue carbon detailing, white “smoke trails” on the side strakes, a “charge” motif carbon-fiber roof panel (mimicking the Hawk's canopy), Union Jack enamel wing badges, and a titanium exhaust.
Inside the green fabric inserts and seatbelts reference a flight suit and ejector-seat upholstery, the squadron's flight-formation emblem is embroidered into the seat backs, with special sill and engine plates. There's more special touches throughout, and each comes with set of racing helmets, suits, bomber jackets, fitted luggage, and a scale model of the car.
Nine examples will be offered for sale by Aston Martin Cambridge – one for each of the jets in the squadron, to be signed by the corresponding pilot – with a tenth example to be donated to the RAF Benevolent Fund to benefit former service members and their families.