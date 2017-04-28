Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Makes Us Sad To See 6.0-Liter V12 Die

The days of Aston Martin’s glorious naturally-aspirated 6.0-liter (it’s actually 5.9…) V12 are numbered with the AMG-developed 5.2-liter twin-turbo unit having already superseded it in the DB11.
For now, the 5.9-liter mill will live out its final days in the Vanquish, Vanquish S and Vanquish Zagato and as this clip shows a grey Zagato roaring around the Nurburgring, it’s hard not to feel sad that this engine won’t be with us for much longer.
When installed in the Vanquish Zagato, the engine delivers an impressive 592 hp (600 PS) and is capable of rocketing the car from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds. As with the finest engines however, it’s not the figures that make Aston’s V12 so special, it is its character and that intoxicating burble.
Unlike the screaming V12s of Ferrari and Lamborghini, Aston’s is tamer and better suited to long-distance cruising and is assured to become one of the reasons the Vanquish Zagato becomes a collector car in the coming decades.