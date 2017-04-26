Aston Martin Vantage GT12s Still Trading For Well Above List On Second-Hand Market

Want to make a bundle of cash and have a heck of a lot of fun in the process? Wait for a sports car manufacturer like Ferrari, Porsche, or Aston Martin to come out with a hardcore limited edition, buy one (if you can manage), enjoy it, then sell it.
Take the Vantage GT12, for example. Originally launched two years ago as the GT3 (before one of its rivals objected) , the GT12 is the most hardcore version of the Vantage to date – stripped out, beefed up, and fitted with AML's signature 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12. Like the GT8 that followed, but with more power – and more obscure.
Aston only made 100 of them, each priced at £250,000. Now the automaker's own Timeless certified pre-owned database lists at least four examples for sale – three in the UK and one in Switzerland – with prices exceeding double the original MSRP.
The white example pictured here is the “cheapest” of them, listed by Aston Martin Chichester with 800 miles on the clock and a £399,950 asking price. The dealership in Bristol has one in grey with 6,788 miles for £418,990, the Mayfair showroom in London has another in light blue with 377 miles for £469,990, while the dealer in Cadenazzo, Switzerland, lists another white example with 310 kilometers (193 miles) for CHF 648,000 ($652k or £508k).
Those are significant markups, especially considering that they've been driven and enjoyed. And they don't seem to be getting much lower. Whether they'll continue growing in value, we couldn't say at this point. But you know that the next such special edition will appreciate in similar fashion – so if you can get your hands on one, better jump on it. So how about that GT12 Roadster, eh Aston?