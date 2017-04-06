Audi And Porsche To Collaborate On EV Platform

Volkswagen Group siblings Audi and Porsche have announced that they are working together to develop a shared vehicle platform to be used in the current age of increased electrification.
Certain details about the collaboration have yet to be publicized but the two German superpowers say that the partnership could extend until 2025 and that alongside working on vehicle architectures together, the two will develop modules and other components together.
In a statement, chairman of the board of management of Porsche AG, Oliver Blume said “Together, we will make faster progress in the race for the mobility of the future. We will utilize the expertise of both companies and take advantage of synergies.
“We will cooperate wherever it makes sense. But we will also be very careful to maintain the differentiation between our brands. A Porsche is always a Porsche, and that will remain so in the future.”
According to Audi boss Rupert Stadler, the partnership will spawn the “best solutions and the best offerings for our customers.”