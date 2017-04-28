Audi Lunar Quattro To Star In Alien: Covenant

The Audi lunar quattro in making a pit stop in Hollywood as the four-ring brand announced it will have a cameo in the much-anticipated movie Alien: Covenant.
Set to be released on May 19th, the movie is a sequel to Prometheus and tells the story of the colonization ship 'Covenant' which has been dispatched to a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy.
Faris, played by Amy Seimetz, deploys the lunar quattro after the ship arrives on the planet and uses the rover to explore the uncharted paradise which turns out to be a "dark, dangerous world."
In order to promote the movie, Audi has teamed up with Twentieth Century Fox to create a short film which shows the lunar quattro investigating an unidentified lifeform in the Covenant's terraforming bay. Being an Alien movie, you can probably guess how that turns out.
Unlike most movie props, the Audi lunar quattro is fully functional and is slated to land on the moon by the end of 2017. If all goes according to plan, the rover will travel 236,121 miles (380,000 km) to the moon and land near the actual spot where NASA conducted their last manned moon landing.
Audi is of course no stranger to movie tie-ins and the company's Vice President International Marketing Communication, Giovanni Perosino, says “The Alien franchise is the best way for us to garner suitable attention for the Moon rover developed by Audi, and to showcase Audi’s intelligent technologies in a visionary environment."