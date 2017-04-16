Audi Previews Shanghai-Bound E-Tron Sportback Crossover Concept

Just a few days ago, Audi released a teaser video for a concept it would be unveiling at the Shanghai Auto Show this month.
We didn't know what form it would take at the time – just that it would be jam-packed with LEDs – but now the German automaker has followed up with slew of teaser images that give us a better idea of what to anticipate.
Though far from showing off the full thing, between the partially obscured photos and the design renderings, we get a much clearer picture.
Though dubbed a “Sportback” like its hatches, the latest E-Tron concept appears to take the form of a crossover coupe, with four doors and a sloping roofline – potentially giving us a heads up over what Ingolstadt is cooking up to take on the likes of the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe. It looks like it sits fairly high off the road on big wheels and emphasized wheel arches, shrouded in what could be the next stage in the gradual evolution of Audi's famously conservative design language.
The E-Tron designator also tells us to anticipate an electric powertrain of some kind, though the details are still a secret. It does look pretty slick so far, what with all those lights and muscular lines. So we'll look forward to seeing what the marque of the Four Rings has in store for us later this week.