Audi Prompts Recall For 2017 A3/S3 Sedans Over Defective Airbags Unrelated To Takata

Audi has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of a new safety campaign.
Conducted on a 11,618 units of the 2017 Audi A3 Sedan, made from July 7, 2016 to January 30, 2017, and S3 Sedans produced between July 20, 2016, and January 12, 2017, it revolves around the potentially defective front passenger airbag.
"In a lower-speed crash situation, the airbag control unit software may deploy the passenger frontal airbag improperly, if the front seat passenger is sitting on the edge of the seat, or is laying in the seat with the seat reclined", the automaker wrote in the letter of inform sent to the feds, thus increasing the risk of injury for the front seat occupant.
The German brand blames the supplier - Continental Corporation, an US company based in South Carolina, for this condition, and states that its dealers will update the airbag control module software free of charge.
The recall should begin this month, but in the meantime, concerned owners can contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or Audi's customer service at 1-800-253-2834 for any questions that they might have about this safety campaign.