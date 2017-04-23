Audi Q4 RS Coming In 2019 With At Least 400HP

Audi has reportedly green-lighted a range-topping version of the Q4 with the RS moniker.
Expected to follow the production model into the market in late 2019, AutoBild says that the upcoming Audi RS Q4 will use the same engine as the RS3 and RS TT models.
The duo is powered by a 2.5-liter TFSI five-cylinder lump, producing 400PS (394hp) and 480Nm (354lb-ft) of torque. To get an idea of the performance numbers, the RS 3 Sportback hits 100km/h (62mph) in 4.1 seconds before the electronic limiter cuts its pace at 250 km/h (155 mph).
By the time the RS Q4 comes to light, the five-pot may very well be improved to go over the 400hp mark. It will come with standard all-wheel drives and Audi's seven-speed S-tronic dual clutch gearbox.
Beyond the RS, a plug-in hybrid, with the 207PS (204hp) and Nm (258lb-ft) powertrain used by the A3 e-Tron is also on the table, as is the 1.5-liter four-cylinder from Volkswagen, and a2.0-liter diesel, in three power levels: 163PS (161hp), 190PS (187hp) and 218PS (215hp).
Prices for the entry-level Audi Q4 are estimated to start at around €34,000 ($37,030), in Germany, placing it between the Q3 and Q5.
Note: Audi TT Offroad Concept pictured