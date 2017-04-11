Audi Q4 Will be Produced In Hungary, Q8 In Slovakia

After officially confirming their plans to launch the new Q4 in 2019 last month, Audi have now announced that the Gyor, Hungary plant will be responsible for its production.
Audi has yet to detail the car, but says that the new Q4 will benefit from a coupe-like silhouette and will slot between Q3 and Q5. It's believed that the latest member of the brand's 'Q' family of SUVs will share the same underpinnings and some of the powertrains as the latest Q5, while adding more premium materials inside. It will challenge the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, BMW X4 and Range Rover Evoque.
Joining it on the same assembly lines in Hungary will be the next Q3, starting in 2018, but until then, the compact vehicle will continue to be produced in Martorell, Spain.
Said to "combine great spaciousness with emotive design", and to offer "the latest technologies in assistance and infotainment systems", the Q8 will also join the lineup, and will be produced in Bratislava, Slovakia, starting next year.
Previewed by a study earlier this year, the upcoming Audi Q8 will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and BMW X6, and should utilize a wide range of petrol and diesel engines, alongside a few electrified powertrains.
Note: Audi TT Offroad and Q8 concepts pictured