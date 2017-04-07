Audi S3 Cabrio By ABT Is An RS3 In Disguise

ABT Sportsline's latest bundle of upgrades can turn your Audi S3 Cabrio into a veritable RS3.
This is made by running their custom designed control unit and adding a sport catalyst with metal cells, which pushes the total output produced by the 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine to 400 PS (394 HP) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque.
Compared to the stock 2017 Audi S3 Cabriolet, ABT's interpretation adds 90 PS (89 HP) and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) of torque, which puts it on the same level as the RS3 Sedan. Sprinting from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes just 4.6 seconds, or 0.5 seconds slower than its fixed roof sibling.
The tuning company does have a less powerful upgrade in store too, which is also based on the engine control, but is supplied without the sport catalyst, offering 370 PS (365 HP) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque.
Other tweaks include the sport anti-roll bars on both axles, whereas the fender inserts with integrated air intakes, alongside the aftermarket wheels, available with several patterns and 18- to 20" in size, complete the look of the car.
ABT believes that the only thing missing is the special door entry lighting system, which projects their logo on the asphalt, plus the optional ignition switch button, with an illuminated logo.