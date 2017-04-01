Audi Sport Boss Says Firm Won't Follow AMG's Lead

Audi Sport says that beyond the R8, it has no intention of following in the footsteps of Mercedes-AMG by producing a host of distinct vehicles.
During a recent interview with Car&Driver, Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann said that creating a family of unique Audi Sport models would be nice but said it isn’t a priority.
“It’s a nice dream but I think we have so much in front of us that the most important thing is to get the lineup where we need it. I think there is the opportunity for a very limited car, but this is not my top priority at the moment,” he said.
AMG isn’t only responsible for the AMG GT coupe and roadster family, but will also soon create a Porsche Panamera-rivalling sedan as well. Additionally, it is developing an F1-powered hybrid hypercar of its own accord.
As Audi Sport is focusing solely on expanding its range of variants, it can safely be concluded that the Audi Sport Quattro concept of 2013 won’t see the light of day. Sticking true to the philosophy of the original Sport Quattro S1, the concept had dashing good looks and a 700 hp hybrid powertrain.
Although no additional distinct Audi Sport models are on the cards, exciting times still lie ahead for Audi’s performance division. It is developing a number of new RS models and could potentially bring the next-generation RS6 Avant to the United States.