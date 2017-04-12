Audi Sport Officially Launched In America, Will Bring 8 New RS Models By 2019

Audi of America announced the official launch of the new Audi Sport sub-brand during the New York Auto Show.
Models under the Audi Sport brand will represent the absolute best the German company has to offer in terms of driving dynamics and quality. To put simply, almost all of the R and RS models planned by Audi will come in the U.S. market from now on.
No less than eight new models are scheduled for a U.S. launch in the next 24 months, with the first ones to be the R8 V10 Spyder, the 2018 TT RS, the 2017 and 2018 RS3 and the 2018 RS5.
Formerly known as the quattro GmbH, the Audi Sport brand is also known for its customer racing program, offering race cars such as the R8 GT3, the RS3 LMS and the all-new R8 LMS GT4 which was just unveiled and expected to make its race debut at the Nürburgring 24-Hour this spring.
Audi says that the new TT RS will and RS3 models are expected to hit the market this summer, with the 2018 RS5 Coupe scheduled for launch in the first half of 2018. In addition, more than half of Audi’s U.S. dealer network has already become specialized Audi Sport dealers.