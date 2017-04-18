Audi SQ8 Trademark Suggests Sporty Variant On The Way

During last month’s Geneva Motor Show, Audi’s bold Q8 Sport Concept previewed the brand’s next crossover, and even though it hasn’t reached the production line, it seems work is already being done on a performance-oriented version.
AutoGuide recently discovered that the carmaker has filed a trademark for the name ‘SQ8’ in both Europe and Canada, suggesting that soon after the standard Q8 arrives, this faster and more powerful version will reach dealerships.
At this early stage though, it is impossible to say what powertrain the SQ8 may have.
Audi’s initial Q8 Concept from Detroit had a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, joined by an electric motor making for a total of 442 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. At Geneva, the Q8 Sport Concept bumped that horsepower figure up to 469 hp.
If we were to hedge our bets, we’d say that the SQ8 may debut with similar power figures to the Q8 Sport Concept, allowing Audi to offer less powerful and cheaper alternatives throughout the rest of the Q8 range. So unless an RS Q8 sees the light of day, it's hard to imagine the company offering a Q8 variant with over 500 hp.