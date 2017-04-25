Audi Takes Shots At BMW X3 In 2018 Q5 Commercials

Armed with a new generation of Q5 SUVs, Audi is again ready to take aim at one of BMW's older models, the X3.
These types of aggressive ad campaigns are often unfair one way or another. In this case, you've got the brand new Audi Q5, with its updated looks, modern cabin and high-tech features, sizing up the BMW X3, which is obviously showing its age.
Two out of these three new spots are about pointing out how the Q5 stands out as opposed to one of its nearest rivals. In fact, Audi would like you to see the X3 as a "functional and pragmatic model", yet realize that isn't enough.
The third and final ad, called "Jogger", gives us a look at the Q5's innovative Audi pre-sense city driver assistance technology - a very useful active safety system, especially at low speeds.
Audi's all-new Q5 recently received an EPA estimated combined fuel economy rating of 25 mpg (9.4l/100 km), which applies to the 2.0-liter TFSI petrol version, with quattro AWD. In comparison, rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC and BMW X3 sDrive28 only managed combined ratings of 24 mg (9.8l/100 km).
Not a big difference, obviously, but Audi will take any small victory it can get, as would any other automaker.