Audi Teases New LED-Laden E-Tron Concept

Audi will unveil a new e-tron concept at the Shanghai Auto Show and while few details are known about the vehicle, a brief teaser video confirms that it will get a rather bold design.
One of the most obvious design elements of the concept will be Audi’s four-ringed logo on the front fascia now illuminated by bright LEDs. Sharp-looking headlights are visible in the clip and even though the video image below previews the front-end of the concept, it is difficult to be certain just what form the car will take.
Audi’s most recent e-tron concept was 2015’s e-tron Quattro and that previewed an impending all-electric SUV bound for production next year. It seems unlikely that the company would release a second iteration of this concept leading us to think that instead, it could be an electric sedan concept, potentially offering a sneak peek at the long-rumored Audi A9 e-tron.
Whatever the case may be, the teaser ends with #ChargedWithExcitement and Audi says it will be unveiled on April 18.