Audi Throws Support Behind Electric Rallycross

Audi has thrown its support behind an electric rallycross series, saying that the cars used and the short race format could benefit from electrification.
In October 2016, Red Bull announced that it would launch a dedicated electric vehicle racing series in 2018 to complement its existing rallycross program. A separate electric rallycross championship dubbed E/RACING will commence on October 31 this year in Las Vegas.
According to Audi motorsport boss Wolfgang Durheimer, the prospect of electrified rallycross is very intriguing.
“There is quite a lot of potential that rallycross will be electrified in future with a very powerful car – around 800bhp. Rallycross has a race distance that can easily be covered on battery power,” he told Autocar.
After the Volkswagen Group reduced its motorsport portfolio late last year, it has shown its support for electric racing series. Prior to its exit from the World Rally Championship, VW said it was supportive of an electric rallycross championship while Audi has ramped up its Formula E program.