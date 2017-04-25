Nurburgring Audi TT RS Driver Is One Lucky Son Of A Gun After Sliding On Oil

Once this Audi TT RS started to slide, it endangered not only its driver, but also the driver of the SEAT Leon Cupra chasing after him.
The reason why the TT RS suddenly went off its rails is because of an oil spill from an incident that had already occurred. Of course, an oil spill is pretty much your worst nightmare when you're out on the track and traveling at high speed.
The driver of the Leon, aside from being in danger of making contact with the spinning Audi, also had to get his own car under control since he went over that very same leak, causing the Seat to lose traction.
While the title of the video is a bit exaggerated, there can be no doubt that these types of incidents can be very dangerous. The Leon was doing roughly 180 km/h (112 mph) at the moment of the slide.
As for the guy behind the wheel of the TT RS, despite losing control of the car, it also looks like he did his best to counter-steer and keep the car away from impacting the guardrail.
Great job overall.