New E-Tron Sportback Concept Is Like Audi's Electric Lambo Urus

Following a few official teasers released in the past few weeks, Audi have finally pulled the covers off the new E-Tron Sportback Concept.
On display at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, the study may be referred to as a 'Sportback', which is the brand's way of naming its hatchbacks, but with its crossover-ish shape and sloping roofline, the E-Tron Sportback concept doesn’t exactly resemble any of the company's current cars.
At 4.90 meters (16.1 ft) long, 1.98 meters (6.5 ft) wide, and 1.53 meters (5.0 ft) tall, and with a wheelbase of 2.93 meters (9.6 ft), the new electric Audi concept falls in the same segment as the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.
Its front end is dominated by the slender headlights with LED technology, illuminated four-ring logo that sits in the middle of a grille-like shaped part with a black contour and a sporty apron. The muscular lines continue on the lower part of the doors and on the rear bumper, whereas the taillights are joined together by a light strip.
Small cameras replace the conventional door mirrors, and besides the technology advantage, Audi says that these also improve the air flow and reduce the wind noise that is projected in the cabin at high speed. Extended wheel arches, the lack of door handles and the massive 23-inch wheels with a 6-spoke design, complete its imposing exterior.
The strictly four-seat cabin has a modern layout, with edgy lines, a 3-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo and a generously sized infotainment screen incorporated into the middle of the dashboard, and more touch-sensitive screens sitting right beneath it.
Powering the car company's latest study are three electric motors, one mounted on the front axle and two on the rear, which work together to send 429 HP to all four corners, or up to 496 HP with the boost mode engaged.
This recipe, which will be adopted in future production electric Audi models, allows the E-Tron Sportback to accelerate from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds.
Positioned between the two axles, below the passenger compartment, is a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, featuring 95kWh of capacity, which allows the concept to travel for more than 500 km (311 miles), according to NEDC estimates.
Audi's all-new E-Tron Sportback won't remain a concept for long, as the automaker will put it into production in 2019.