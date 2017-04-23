Audi's Already Taking Reservations For The E-Tron SUV (In Norway)

Audi has been toying with the idea of an all-electric crossover for some time now. But the day when it translates its line of concepts into production is apparently almost upon us. In fact it's so close that – in one country at least – the automaker is already taking deposits.
“Audi Norway announces the plans for a pre-booking solution for the electric SUV Audi e-tron quattro,” reads the statement on the automaker's Norwegian website (brought to our attention by InsideEVs). “The car is ready for production next year, and the Norwegian market will be released first with such a reservation solution.”
Following a procession of E-Tron concepts in other forms, Audi showcased the E-Tron Quattro crossover concept at the 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show, and followed up with an even more rakish E-Tron Sportback concept in Shanghai last week.
The pre-order process begins tomorrow (Monday, April 24) with a down-payment of 20,000 kroner – equivalent to nearly $2,900 – refundable or applicable towards the purchase price. Deliveries are set to commence next year, with the Sportback version to follow in 2019, and other markets presumably to follow in due course.
The German automaker says that the new crossover will slot size-wise in between the Q5 and Q7, with a 95-kWh battery pack to give it a range of over 500 kilometers (311 miles). It'll boast the electric equivalent of 435 horsepower (boosted to 503 hp in short intervals) and 590 lb-ft of torque, channeled to all four wheels.
By comparison, the Tesla Model X is offered with a 75-, 90, or 100-kWh battery, with range of up to 289 miles (in 100D spec). Audi promises further range from less power, but we'll be interested to see if it can match the 2.9-second 0-60 time boasted by the Tesla P100D in Ludicrous mode. The E-Tron will be slightly shorter than the Model X in both and height, but slightly wider.
"The interest in the Audi e-tron quattro has been enormous since the first draft edition was shown in 2015,” said Audi Norway director Harald Edvardsen-Eibak. “Norway is a pioneer market for electrification and we are proud to be first in the Audi Group with a solution like this. At the same time, we have high expectations for the car now approaching Norwegian roads.”