Barrett-Jackson's Auctioning Off The First 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE This Weekend

Can't wait to get your hands on a new 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE? Pack your bags for Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend. Because that's where the first one to roll off the line will be going under the hammer – with proceeds, naturally, going to charity.
The new ZL1 1LE, for those who don't follow pony cars so closely, is the most hardcore version of the current Chevy Camaro. Like the “standard” Camaro ZL1, it's powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 good for 650 horsepower. But the 1LE package (already available on “lesser” Camaros) tunes it for track duty.
That means enhanced aero, adjustable suspension, 19-inch steamroller wheels, stickier rubber, and a reduction in weight by 60 pounds. The sum total of all those enhancements is a lap time clocked at three seconds faster than the existing ZL1 around GM's 2.9-mile Milford test track.
Barrett-Jackson will auction off the rights to the first one to roll off the assembly line, with 100 percent of the proceeds to be donated by General Motors to United Way. Auctioning off what's come to be known as “VIN #001” of Detroit muscle cars especially has become something of a tradition: BJ sold the first collector's-edition Corvette Grand Sport at the same event last year, for example, the first new COPO Camaro earlier this year in Scottsdale, and the first new Shelby GT350R a couple of years ago.