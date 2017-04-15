Battle Of The Super-Saloons: Porsche Panamera Turbo Meets Audi RS7 Performance

High-powered four or five door saloons are always going to be special and the current crop is arguably better than ever.
The arrival of the new Porsche Panamera Turbo means that existing players are under pressure and the same goes for the Audi RS7, one of the best-looking models in the segment.
Despite its age, the Audi RS7 is the most powerful one here, offering 605hp in Performance-spec from its twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. Despite the similar capacity, Porsche’s unit is an all-new 4.0-litre engine that pumps out 542hp.
Both cars are all-wheel drive, with the Audi capable of a 0-62mph (100km/h) in 3.7 seconds and the Porsche requiring a tenth less if you opt for the Sports Chrono package. Top speed for the Porsche is a mighty impressive 190mph (306km/h) while the Audi can reach up to 174mph (280km/h) if you pay to lift the 155mph (250km/h) limiter.
Yes the Audi RS7 is the old car here but its figures remain not just impressive, but actually competitive with the fresh-off-the-oven Panamera. Does this make it as good as the Porsche? Pistonheads tries to find out in their latest video.