Bayern's Franck Ribery Drives His Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster In Munich

Franck Ribery has a great taste in cars, as he was recently spotted cruising the streets of Munich, Germany, in a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster.
The 34-year old football/soccer player, who is under contract with FC Bayern Munich, was in no hurry to go anywhere, and took the time to have his picture taken with one of his fans.
As for the Italian supercar, it's getting ready to blow 2 candles off its birthday cake this year, and follows hot on the heels of its fixed roof sibling.
It was available in a limited series of just 500 examples, so exclusivity is assured, each one costing a fortune, at $530,075. Today, a well preserved and low mileage example, can go for over $600,000.
The Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Super Veloce has unique styling cues, Magneto Rheological Suspension, and Dynamic Steering. Moreover, it also has 50PS (49hp) more than the standard Aventador, pushed to all four corners from the 6.5-liter V12 engine, through a 7-speed gearbox.