Behold The Four Best Automotive Designs Of 2017

There's a number of organizations that seek to identify the best designs in the automotive sphere. But the first and last word belong to the Red Dot, and it has just announced the finest designs for 2017.
In addition to the “standard” Red Dot awards and honorable mentions each year, the German body singles out the Best of the Best each year. And this year it has named four vehicles as the best that the automotive industry has to offer.
The 2017 Red Dot Best of the Best awards were handed to the limited-edition Ferrari J50 roadster, the Mazda MX-5 RF targa, the Kia Optima Sportswagon, and the Audi Q2 crossover. (Yamaha also won for its XSR900 motorcycle.)
This year's awards come as particularly good news for Ferrari and Kia, which (alongside the McLaren 570S) won the same prizes last year for their 488 GTB and Optima, respectively. All the more so for Ferrari, whose FXX K was the only car to win the top prize in 2015. Red Dots were also awarded last year to the Kia Sportage, Skoda Superb Combi, Hyundai Ioniq, Volvo S90, Fiat Toro, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, and Peugeot Traveler/Citroën SpaceTourer, as well as the Audi A4, Q7, and R8, and the BMW X1, M2, and 7 Series.
Th remaining Red Dot awards and honorable mentions will be announced at a gala in July, but Seat has already confirmed that it has won a Red Dot award for the new Ibiza.