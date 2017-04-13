Bentley Could Use EV Technology From Porsche Mission E

VW-owned Bentley and Porsche will collaborate closely moving forward with Bentley benefiting from the use of EV technology courtesy of its German sibling.
Automotive News Europe reports that Bentley is very likely to use the EV technology Porsche is currently developing for its Mission E sedan. At this stage, Bentley hasn’t committed to producing an all-electric vehicle but did raise the possibility of such a model when unveiling the EXP12 Speed 6e concept at last month’s Geneva Motor Show.
In the more immediate future, plug-in hybrid technology current used by Porsche in the Cayenne and Panamera will funnel down to Bentley in the firm’s bid to offer a plug-in hybrid variant of every model in the coming years. The first will be a hybrid Bentayga followed closely by a hybrid derivative of the next-generation 2018 Continental GT.
Alongside this sharing of technologies, Porsche will get involved in building the new Continental. In fact, the new Continental will start life out in VW plants in Germany and Slovakia before Porsche builds the vehicle’s body-in-white alongside the existing Continental. Assembly will then be handled by Bentley’s English factory.
According to Porsche chief executive, the close relationship between the two firms will save approximately 100 million euros ($106 million) annually for the VW Group.