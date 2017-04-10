Bid On This 1983 Toyota SR5 And Watch Out For BTTF's Rolls-Royce!

While not exactly the same model year as Marty McFly's Toyota pickup from the Back to the Future (BTTF) trilogy, this 1983 SR5 could really pass for that truck, especially if painted black.
The BTTF truck was a 1985 model, whereas this one is older and you can tell it's not quite the same from the different front fascia, fender flares and tailgate.
Still, according to the eBay ad, what you have here is a 34-year old truck that runs and drives "excellent", and has just 116,710 miles (187,826 km) on the clock - which is surprising given its age.
As for specs, from what we can see, the car features a large brush guard with a winch, dual auxiliary lights, a CB antenna out front, and Goodyear Wranglers that are just 3 weeks old, says the seller. The paint is also pretty new, and there's no rust on the car - though there are negatives such as the absence of power steering and air conditioning.
Now, in case you're wondering, there are plenty of people interested in buying this car. As of right now, there have been 25 total bids, with the price having reached $5,309.