Blue Tesla Model 3 Looks Ready For Production In New Spy Clips

Elon Musk says that production of the Model 3 will kick off in July and even though some have their doubts, the electric automaker is pushing forward with bringing the electric sedan to the market.
Late last week, an undisguised Model 3 prototype was filmed in the midst of testing while flanked by a Model S and for the most part, it appears to be ready for customers, at least from an external design standpoint.
As we expected, the design of the finalized Model 3 is pretty much identical to the concept unveiled almost exactly 12 months ago and therefore looks like a mini-Model S with a slightly more bloated design and short front and rear overhangs.
Pricing for the Model 3 is predicted to start at $35,000 after all the applicable federal tax credits. However, an analyst recently revealed that most examples will cost around $50,000 after being outfitted with a host of expensive options, including a larger battery pack and Tesla's Enhanced Autopilot system.
Musk expects to build approximately 1,000 Model 3s a week in July and will initially sell examples to its employees, allowing Tesla to easily fix any issues early examples may encounter.