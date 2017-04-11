BMW 1-Series Crashes Perfectly Into British Brick House

On first impressions, it looks like the BMW 1-Series pictured above is involved in some sort of art exhibition where its front end has been neatly cut off and the car left to rest against a brick building.
However, the true story is even more fascinating and has gone viral on Reddit. Believe it or not, this is a real car crash.
Although it isn’t known when the incident occurred, we know it happened in the United Kingdom and saw the 1-Series crash directly into the building, deploying the airbags and burying the front end in the bricks.
Perhaps what’s more interesting about the image is that the 1-Series appears to be perfectly perpendicular to the wall and has absolutely no visible damage to its rear or the sides.
No details have been released about how the crash occurred but at least the owner has a mind-bending photo to remember it.