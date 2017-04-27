BMW 540d Slated To Bring Diesel Power To The U.S.

Diesel-powered vehicles don't have the best reputation at the moment, but that won't stop BMW from introducing the 540d in the United States.
According to Car & Driver, a BMW spokesperson has confirmed the model will be introduced soon and will join the company's stable of other diesel models including the 328d and the X5 xDrive35d.
BMW is keeping details under wraps but the publication believes the model will be based on the 530d offered in Europe. It is powered by a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder diesel engine which produces 265 PS (261 hp) and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of torque. The engine is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission which allows the sedan to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 5.7 seconds before hitting a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).
European customers can also order a 530d xDrive. The addition of all-wheel drive allows the car to be slightly quicker as the dash from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) takes 5.4 seconds while the top speed remains unchanged at 250 km/h (155 mph).
U.S. specifications remain to be seen, but the magazine believes both rear- and all-wheel drive variants will be offered on this side of the Atlantic. The 540d is expected to go on sale later this year so expect to learn more in the coming months.