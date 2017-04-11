BMW i8 Gets Eye-Catching Camo Wrap Design

No matter what paint scheme a BMW i8 has, the hybrid sports car is guaranteed to turn heads, regardless of where in the world it resides.
The i8 has been on the market since 2014 and soon, will receive a refresh. Despite its forthcoming update, it is still one of the most futuristic looking vehicles on the market thanks to its unique styling, flowing lines and compact shape.
Nevertheless, one owner recently took the liberty of having their i8 outfitted with a very distinctive wrap that makes the car look like a mix between a snow leopard and a UFO. With its butterfly doors raised, we're sure some supercar and hypercar owners would even take notice.
What do you think of the wrap?