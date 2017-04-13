BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Yellow Edition Unveiled Ahead Of Shanghai

The countdown to Shanghai Auto Show continues as BMW has taken the wraps off the i8 Protonic Frozen Yellow Edition.
Set to become the latest in a long line of special editions, the Protonic Frozen Yellow Edition features an eye-catching matte yellow exterior with contrasting accents in Frozen Grey metallic. Designers also developed a new set of 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels which look rather fetching.
The interior largely carries over but a closer inspection reveals yellow contrast stitching, special floor mats, and an anthracite-colored headliner. Other notable changes include grey seat belts, special edition sill plates, and ceramic accents on the gear selector as well as the iDrive controller.
Like the standard model, the special edition is powered by a 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine that is backed up by a small electric motor. This enables the car to produce a combined maximum output of 357 hp (362 PS) and 420 lb-ft (568 Nm) of torque. In terms of performance, the i8 can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds before hitting a limited top speed of 155 mph.
The BMW i8 Protonic Frozen Yellow Edition will go on sale in September and pricing will be announced closer to launch.