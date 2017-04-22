BMW Individual Laguna Seca 330xi Wagon Is A Visual Treat, But Boy Is It Expensive

If you thought a BMW 330i Sports Wagon (US-speak for Touring) couldn't cost you more than an M3, you probably never considered checking those options boxes as if you're possessed.
This beautifully finished Laguna Seca Blue BMW Individual 330i xDrive Touring is currently listed at - wait for it - $73,237 by Century West BMW in Los Angeles. That's less than the $82,000 328d Individual pink wagon we showed you last week, but it's still crazy money for a four-cylinder mid-size estate that starts from $42,950 MSRP.
The way you hit that number is by saying "I Do" to several optional extras. You'll start with close to $5,000 for ordering it in the Laguna Seca Blue shade which is only available through BMW's Individual program.
Then you have items like the 20" 405M M-Performance wheels, which will set you back a little over $4,000, and a bunch of other M-Performance bits, carbon fiber trim and so on, to consider.
In order to look the part, this 330i xDrive is rocking the M-Sport package, black performance grills, carbon fiber mirror caps, front aero-splitter, painted rear spoiler, M-Performance illuminated door sills, LED door projector and M-Performance rocker panel decals.
Inside, you've got the drivers assistance package, premium package and technology package, which means enjoying heated seats, wireless charging, heads up display, rear view camera, sat-nav with real-time traffic information and dynamic guidance, park distance control, satellite radio and comfort access/keyless entry, among others.
Of course, let's not forget the carbon fiber & Alcantara interior trim, with carbon fiber on the selector lever, brake handle, center console, dashboard and door panels.
Let's face it, no matter how good and unique it looks, nearly doubling the price of an otherwise everyday car (this one costs around $31,000 above the entry 330i xDrive Wagon) is not for everyone, and certainly not for your typical buyer of a four-cylinder 3er.